Daniel H. Hurst, 71, of Myerstown and formerly of Danville, went home to be with Jesus, Sunday, April 2, 2023, at WellSpan York Hospital.
He was born Jan. 5, 1952, to the late John J. and Alma K. (Horst) Hurst. He was the loving husband of Mary Jane (Nolt) Hurst. On March 24, they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
Dan loved to sing, and he shared that love by serving as a song leader in church most of his life, lastly at Myerstown Mennonite Church, where he was a member.
He grew up farming (his first love). This was where his fondness for collecting toy tractors stemmed. He worked in an ag-related business for several years and for the last 25-plus years worked at Home Improvement in Lebanon.
Polio brought many physical challenges throughout his life. He needed to rely on others for help with certain tasks, but his determination to provide for his family was evident as he pushed through the pain many days instead of using it as an excuse.
Dan enjoyed talking to people whether it was an acquaintance from long ago or someone he just met. It didn’t make a difference. What was most important to him was his family. He was happiest spending time with his children and grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Jeff (Jan) Hurst of Rome, Dan (Sarah) Hurst of Lititz, Lisa Hurst of Myerstown, Lori Hurst of Myerstown, Dawn (Larry) Stauffer of Bethel, Amanda (Leon) Horst of Mount Aetna, Angie (Daniel) Snader of Myerstown, and Joey (Michelle) Hurst of Bethel; 18 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He is also survived by siblings, Harold (Ann) Hurst, Ruth (Moses Jr.) Yoder, Lois (Ralph) Owens, Esther (Jim) Lapp, John (Bonnie) Hurst, Paul (Gloria) Hurst, Orpha (Ken) Zimmerman, and Nelson (Cindy) Hurst.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Miriam Hurst and Alma Burkholder; brother-in-law, Barry Burkholder; and granddaughter, Jiana Hurst.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 7, at Myerstown Mennonite Church, 624 N. College St., Myerstown, PA 17067. A viewing will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at the Fairview Reception Center, 141 Jackson Road, Lebanon, PA 17042.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery.