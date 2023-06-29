Daniel James Heckert Jr. ("Jim" to his friends and family), passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at the age of 75.
He was born Feb. 17, 1948, in Sunbury, to Daniel J. Heckert Sr. and Carrie I. (Hassinger) Heckert. Jim was a 1966 graduate of Shikellamy High School. He then served in the United States Coast Guard from 1966-1969, as an Engineman Third Class on the USCGC Edisto. On May 9, 1970, he married Katina Klinger, and they recently celebrated their 53rd anniversary.
Over the years Jim enjoyed working for a few different companies including, Becker Motors, Montgomery Ward, Weis Food Service, Sunbury Supply and Danville State Hospital, from which he retired in 2009. In his spare time, you could find Jim working on projects around the house or in his wood shop. He was a skilled craftsman, making blue bird houses or beautiful wooden crosses and shelves for friends and family to enjoy.
Jim loved the outdoors and spent many hours fishing, hiking and camping with his family. He was a member of Mountain Presbyterian Church and enjoyed serving with his church family in various ways.
In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by his children, Jayme (Micah) Shaffer, Scott (Carleen) Heckert, and Jennifer Heckert; his grandchildren, Ryan (Abagail) Shaffer, Lindsey (Jacob) Shipman, Kelsey (Dakota) Corbin, Joshua Shaffer, Austin Heckert, Michael Anspaugh and Amanda Cormany; and his great-grandchildren, Luke, Ava, and Mark.
A memorial service for Jim will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 15, at Mountain Presbyterian Church, 2478 Boyles Run Road Sunbury, PA 17801.
Arrangements are by the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.