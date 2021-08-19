Daniel K. Lentz, 72, of Dalmatia, died Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at home.
He was born Nov. 4, 1948, in Dalmatia, the son of the late Leslie and Martha (Messner) Lentz.
Daniel was married to Judy Ann (Hetrick) Lentz for 39 years.
He retired as an inspector from Brubaker Tool Co., Millersburg after more than 30 years of service.
He is survived by his sons, Damon Lentz and Brian Lentz; three grandchildren, Jason, Zachary, and Graciana; a brother, Michael Lentz; and nieces, Stacy Hampton and Vicki Kintzer.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, David Lentz.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
The family requests that memorial donations be made to St. Luke's UCC, 2082 State Route 147, Dalmatia, PA 17017.
Hoover-Boyer Funeral Home, Ltd., Millersburg, a Minnich Funeral location is handling the arrangements.