Dan Lewis Hoffman, 83, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021, after a long struggle with Parkinson’s Disease. Dan was an Emeritus Professor of Biology at Bucknell University, having taught for 34 years. The Tropical Marine Biology course in the U.S. Virgin Islands that Dan initiated in 1985 remains his legacy.
Craig Franz, a 1975 Bucknell alum said, “Dan was not only inspirational in my life but also in the lives of the hundreds of students he taught. He has a way of encouraging the best in everyone and was warmly accepting and completely non-judgmental in his love for all students: gay or straight, Black or white, female or male, academically gifted or struggling. I was the beneficiary of his many kindnesses, and owe my professional academic career to the inspiration he demonstrated in his. Mentor, friend, counselor, professor, confidant, and invertebrate wonk, Dan was always there to offer sagacious advice and a quick smile.”
The only child of Gail (Terselic) and Louis Hoffman of La Salle, Illinois, Dan attended St. Roch Catholic School and St. Bede Academy. Inspired and encouraged by the Benedictines who taught him, Dan always aspired to be a college professor, despite the fact that no one in his family had ever attended college before.
Dan went on to graduate from UC/Berkeley, earn his Masters degree at Northwestern University, and his PhD in Zoology from the University of Washington, Seattle.
In 1980, Dan married Marcia (Kutz) in Bucknell’s Rooke Chapel. They spent more than 40 years together. They have three children and two grandsons, Noah, Yasmin and Hudson, Morgantown W. Va; Tyler, Gina (Berardinelli) and Liam, Scenery Hill, Pa.; Paige Hoffman and Justin Saranovic, Pittsburgh.
Friends and family are invited to a Mass of the Resurrection at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 41 S. Eighth St., Lewisburg, at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2. Masks will be required by all visitors when indoors. An informal visitation will take place in the church lobby starting at 10:30 a.m. A luncheon will follow the Mass and a brief graveside service in the Lewisburg Cemetery.
The Parish and the family will provide flowers, and suggest that memorial contributions in Dan’s memory be sent to St. Bede Academy, 24 W. US Highway 6, Peru, Illinois 61354.
Arrangements are by the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg.