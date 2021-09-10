Daniel L. Hommel, 69, of Fawn Grove, went to be with his Lord and Savior Thursday evening, Sept. 9, 2021, at the York Hospital.
He was born June 8, 1952, in Hershey, a son of the late Raymond C. and Gladys A. (Hartman) Hommel. On Sept. 8, 1973, he married the former Pamela J. Hicks, who survives.
Dan was a graduate of West Snyder High School, Williamsport Area Community College, and the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science. He served his residency with the Garman Funeral Home, in Mount Pleasant Mills, and later worked for John Harkins Funeral Home in Delta, and the Workinger-Semmel Funeral Home in York.
He had also been employed as a reactor operator at the Peach Bottom Nuclear Plant in Delta, retiring after 35 years of service.
He was a faithful member of the Bel Air Church of the Nazarene and the Rugged Dudes Bible Group of the church.
Dan was an avid hunter and especially enjoyed hunting moose in Newfoundland. He enjoyed mowing his grass and his seven John Deere tractors to do it with. He also enjoyed boating and camping and took pride in everything he did.
Dan will be remembered for his joy in helping others.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 48 years are a daughter and son-in-law, Danita R. and John Belanger of York; two sons and daughters-in-law, Christopher L. and Crystal Hommel of Middleburg and Terrence D. and Kristy Hommel of Delta; nine grandchildren, Ethan, Emily, Tyler, and Benjamin Hommel, Gianna Hewitt, Jason and Kaitlyn Henning, and Nicholas and John Belanger III; and two sisters, Diane M. (James) Susan and Darlene M. Keister, all of Middleburg.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hll St., Middleburg, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at the Beavertown God’s Missionary Church, 1653 Creek Road, Middleburg, where the funeral will follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Alan K. Walter and Rev. Brent Lenhart officiating. Funeral services will be live-streamed at beavertownchurch.com.
Burial will be in the Mountain View Cemetery, Penns Creek.
A celebration of Dan’s life will be held at a later date at Dan’s home in Fawn Grove.
Contributions to honor Dan’s memory may be made to Hope International Missions, c/o: FEA Ministries, 11305 SE Gomez Ave., Hobe Sound, FL 33455.