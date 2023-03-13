Daniel M. Baney, 71, of Pennsylvania Avenue, Sunbury, passed away Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born Dec. 13, 1951, in Sunbury, a son of the late Clair E. Sr. and Martha J. (Hogan) Baney.
He was a graduate of Sunbury High School. Following graduation, Mr. Baney gained employment at Pennsylvania House furniture until his retirement following many years of service.
As an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a fan of WWE Wrestling and the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies. Above all else, Mr. Baney was a devoted family man.
He is survived by one son, Timothy A. Baney of Sunbury; three daughters, Tara S. Enoch of Jacksonville, Fla., Jenny E. Baney of Sunbury, Amy R. and Jamarro Wells of White Deer; grandchildren, Hillary, Shovonne, Laura, Riley, Jayden, Aliyah, Jara, Thomas, Ameiir and Amari; great-grandchildren, Alistair, Abel, Atticus and Emery; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Brett A. and Sharon Baney of Sunbury and Clair E. Jr. and Karen Baney of Middleburg; and sisters, Julie C. Neiswender and Alice M. Reed of Sunbury.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Pam Z. Baney.
Friends and family are invited to a viewing from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, March 17, at the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury, where funeral services will follow at 3 p.m.
Contributions in Daniel’s memory may be made to the National Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org.