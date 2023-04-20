Daniel Martin Cressinger, 57, of Sunbury, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Dan was born Jan. 20, 1966, a son of Betty Cressinger and the late Lamar Cressinger Sr.
Dan was a 1984 graduate of Line Mountain High School. He enjoyed the outdoors and working on cars.
He is survived by one son, Anthony Cressinger; two grandchildren, Brantlei and Brodyn Carl; three brothers, Randy (Nyla) Cressinger, Mark (Sally) Cressinger and Lamar Jr. (Tammy) Cressinger.
A celebration of Dan's life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.