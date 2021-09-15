Daniel Nathan Wetzel, 82, of Sunbury, died Sept. 12, 2021, at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation, Danville.
Daniel was born May 7, 1939, in Sunbury, to Arbor Nathan and Genevieve (Yasinski) Wetzel. In 1960, he married Mary Phyllis Bucher of Bloomsburg.
He graduated from Sunbury High School in 1957.
Daniel attended Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church in Sunbury.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, and spending time with his family. He was employed by Celotex Corporation for more than 40 years.
Surviving are his daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Scott Bachman of Sunbury; son and daughter-in-law, Todd and Deleen Wetzel of Sunbury; grandchildren, Rebekah and David Pastuszek of Sunbury, Elizabeth and Ronald Gay of Milton, Benjamin Wetzel and fiancée Monica Alarcon of Sunbury, Abigail Wetzel and fiancée Jordan Hoover of Northumberland, Alexander Wetzel of Sunbury, Joshua Bachman, Carrie and Ronald Gessner of Bainbridge; and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, M. Phyllis Wetzel.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Daniel’s memory may be made to the Mount Pleasant UMC, 2869 Mile Hill Road, Sunbury, PA 17801.
A private gathering of family and friends will celebrate his life.
Funeral arrangements are by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.