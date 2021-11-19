Daniel Ray Chapman, 40, of Watsontown, passed away unexpectedly at his home, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.
He was born in a hurry on Sept. 15, 1981, in an ambulance on Barton Road in Greene Township to Kenneth N. and Christine A. (Senita) Chapman.
He was a 2000 graduate of Seneca High School in Erie, and earned an associates degree in architectural design from PA College of Technology in Williamsport. On Oct. 5, 2013, he married the former Stacey M. Lewis and they have celebrated eight years of marriage.
Dan worked for Construction Specialties as a Senior Estimating Manager for 20 years.
He was an avid Penn State football fan, and a Phillies baseball fan. He had a love of water. Dan introduced Stacey to kayaking just last year and they enjoyed spending quiet afternoons on the water or hiking trails.
A man of few words, he was a reformed "Scrooge" who went from not even putting up a Christmas tree to having the biggest, award-winning display in Watsontown.
Dan was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by the love of his life, and best friend, his wife, Stacey (Lewis) Chapman; his beloved dog, Petey; his parents, Kenneth and Christine Chapman; his brother, Randy Chapman and wife Kristie, along with nephews Elliot, Benson, and Kendrick, who adored their Uncle Dan; his grandmothers, Eileen Chapman and Betty Rose; Stacey's parents, Pam Smith and David Lewis; Stacey's brother, Jeff Lewis and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was greeted in Heaven by his grandfathers, Russell Chapman and Michael Senita; and cousin, Kayla Allgeier Carlson.
A visitation for friends and family will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, at Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown, where the funeral service will be held at 4 p.m.
Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
There will also be a Celebration of Life service held in Erie at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in his memory be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org
In keeping with his family's wishes, masks will be required.
To share a memory or condolence with his family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com