Daniel R. Danglovitch Sr., 80, of Coal Township, passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at his home.
He was born March 20, 1943, at Shamokin Area Community Hospital, a son of the late Jacob and Della (Karpinski) Danglovitch. He was a 1962 graduate of Shamokin High School.
Daniel was employed as a service manager at Fleetwood Motorhomes, Paxinos, for 38 years.
He was a member of Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, the Fairview Gun Club, and the Northumberland Boat Club. Daniel loved spending time with his family. He was an avid walker, where he made many friends along the way. He enjoyed boating and tinkering in his garage, especially on his 29 Model A. Daniel was a do-it-yourselfer.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Margaret “Teta;” two sons, Daniel Jr. and his wife Candace of Paxinos and Richard and his wife Marie of Thomasville; and two grandchildren, Dalton and Kylee.
In addition to his parents, Daniel was preceded in death by a sister, Lorraine; and a brother, Bernard.
There will be no visitation or hours of calling. Relatives and friends attending the burial service are asked to meet at the Fairview Gun Club Cemetery, Coal Township, at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 22. The service will begin at noon.
Leonard J. Lucas Jr., Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home, Ltd, 120 S. Market St., Shamokin is assisting the family with the arrangements.