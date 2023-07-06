Danielle Elizabeth Murphy, 37, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest Thursday, July 6, 2023, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 2, 1986, in Danville, a daughter of Shari L. (Vanatta) Murphy of Mifflinburg and the late Franklin J. Murphy.
Danielle was a graduate of Mifflinburg High School class of 2005 and McCann School of Business and Technology with an associates degree in early child development.
Danielle had worked in the housekeeping department at Evangelical Community Hospital.
She was a member of the Christ Wesleyan Church, Milton.
Danielle enjoyed watching the TV series Pioneer Woman, and reading.
Surviving in addition to her mother Shari, are one sister, Nicole Wait and family of New Berlin.
Service will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Danielle's memory may be sent to American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Suite 550, Chicago, IL 60631.
To share in Danielle's online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.