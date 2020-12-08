Danny G. Hunt, 54, Sunbury

Danny G. Hunt, 54, of North Fourth Street, Sunbury, died unexpectedly Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Danny was born June 27, 1966, in Lewisburg, the son of the late Nancy Tittle and Paul Hunt Sr.
He was a graduate of Lewisburg High School and SUN Area Technical School in 1984 with a specialty in agricultural mechanics.
Danny then went on to marry Teri J. Persing on Dec. 22, 1989. They have five children together.
Mr. Hunt was a hard-working father. He was employed as a technician for Watsontown Trucking Co.
He had a passion for cars and fixing vehicles.
Danny is survived by his wife of nearly 31 years, one daughter, Kassandra Hunt; four sons, Brandon Hunt and wife Jamie, Bradly Hunt, Brock Hunt and fiance Kayla, and Brayden Hunt; his adopted son, Mike Hollister; one granddaughter, Jo’Meeka, and grandson, Quinton, due in March; three brothers, Paul Hunt and fiance Jamie, Ralph Erdley and fiance Mary, and Scott Erdley; two sisters, Nancy Martine and husband Dean and Tammy Hunt and fiance John; and his many nieces and nephews.
Services will be private with Danny’s family.
Flowers and donations in Danny’s memory may be sent to 623 N. Fourth St., Sunbury, PA 17801.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.