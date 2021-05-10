Danny T. Hackenberg, of Beavertown, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born March 29, 1957, in Sunbury, a son of the late Franklin T. and Shirley M. (Shaffer) Hackenberg. He was married to Darla I. (Fuhrman) who survives.
Danny was a 1975 graduate of Selinsgrove High school.
He was previously employed at Weis, Pennsylvania House furniture and also for many years as a supervisor at the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
He attended Wayside Bible Church in Middleburg.
In his spare time he enjoyed hunting and racing, was active in outdoor conservation, and loved animals especially his dalmatians.
Surviving in addition to his wife are one brother and sister-in-law, Matthew and Elizabeth Hackenburg; two nephews, Travis and Nicholas; stepchildren, Bryan Walter and wife Tammy, David Walter and wife Terri, John Eric Walter and wife Tiana, and Kevin Walter; 10 stepgrandchildren; and four stepgreat-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one brother in infancy.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown.