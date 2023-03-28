DANVILLE — The Lancers took games one and three in singles. Colby Peters won a super tiebreaker in the final set of the third game to secure the victory over Stefan Kupas.
Danville won its first match point in the second singles game as Nicholas Petrick won both sets against Logan Hammond.
The Ironmen swept doubles to give them their first win of the season.
Danville 3, Loyalsock 2
Singles
Jett Pulizzi (L) def. Luke Friscia 3-6, 6-2, 6-3; Nicholas Petrick (D) def. Logan Hammond 6-1, 6-2; Colby Peters (L) def. Stefan Kupas 5-7, 6-4, 1-0 (12-10 STB).
Doubles
Collin Cummins & Luke Hilkert (D) def. Ian Allen & Austin Schwarzer 6-2, 6-1; Rocco Roberts & Nick Hand (D) def. Ryan Cao & Aadi Patel 6-0, 6-2.