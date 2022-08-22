DANVILLE — Alaina Lisenfeld scored the lone match point for the Seals in the third singles game while Sarah Bhanushali and Mehak Kotru took the first two games in extra sets for the Ironmen.
Ella DeWald and Amelia Benjamin sealed the win for Danville by taking the first doubles game in both sets. Hazel Gatski and Alaina Soza won the third and decisive set in the second doubles game as the Ironmen captured the sweep.
Danville 4, Selinsgrove 1
Singles
Sarah Dhanushali (D) def. Eden Miller, 6-1, 6-6 (5-7), 6-2; Mehak Kotru (D) def. Norah Witkop, 6-3, 2-6, 6-2; Alaina Liesenfeld (S) def. Maya Hassenbalg, 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles
Ella DeWald & Amelia Benjamin (D) def. Siena Rodgers & Evelyn Hostetter, 6-1, 6-0; Hazel Gatski & Alaina Soza (D) def. Evelyn Straub & Alexa Joiner, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.