Danville 4, Southern Columbia 1

Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low near 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low near 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.