MIFFLINBURG — In the third singles game, Jacob Post lost to Danville's Jaylen Ferguson 6-2 in the first set and came up short in the second set 7-6.
The Ironmen improve to 4-2 overall, 3-2 in HAC-II play, while Mifflinburg falls to 0-6, 0-5.
Danville 5, Mifflinburg 0
Singles
Luke Friscia (D) def. Matthew Blake 6-1, 6-1; Nicholas Petrick (D) def. Kaleb Sauers 6-1, 6-0; Jaylen Ferguson (D) def. Jacob Post 6-2, 7-6.
Doubles
Luke Hilkert & Collin Cummins (D) def. Andrew Blake & Clay Groff 6-1, 6-0; Rocco Richards & Nick Hand (D) def. Reese Conklin & Ryan Sauers 6-1, 6-0.