DANVILLE — Stefan Kupas defeated Tyler Geiswite in three sets 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. Luke Friscia won his respective singles game over Hagan Hanselman-Reigel in both sets, while Nicholas Petrick clinched the third game via forfeit.
The Ironmen (9-3) won both doubles games with ease to claim victory in the HAC-crossover contest.
Milton falls to 1-11 on the season.
Danville 5, Milton 0
Singles
Luke Friscia (D) def. Hagan Hanselman-Reigel 6-0, 6-1; Stefan Kupas (D) def. Tyler Geiswite 3-6, 6-3, 6-4; Nicholas Petrick (D) won via forfeit.
Doubles
Conklin Cummins & Luke Hilkert (D) def. Trace Witter & Deven Shoemaker 6-0, 6-0; Rocco Richards & Nick Hand (D) def. Gaven Russell & Keegan Gill 6-0, 6-1.