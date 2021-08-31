The Danville girls cross-country team finished as the District 4 Class 2A runner-up last year, which under normal circumstances would have qualified them for states as a team.
However, the 2020 season was far from normal. Due to restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, only district champions advanced to states last year, meaning the Ironmen were left at home.
"Our goals are to be competitive in the league meets, as well as invitationals," Danville coach Jeff Brandt said. "This year it's a goal ... to make it to states."
The Ironmen sent a trio of individuals to the state meet last year and two return in senior Coyla Bartholomew, who placed 25th to earn an individual medal, and sophomore Victoria Bartholomew, who played 34th.
"We return four of our top seven from last year's team, so we have some solid runners returning," Brandt said.
The veteran coach said he wants his team to work together better in races.
"We need to work hard and run closer to our top runner in practice, so we develop good grouping from first through seventh," Brandt said.
Shikellamy will be led senior Alyssa Keeley, who was a state qualifier a year ago, and placed 33rd at the state meet. The Braves have four other seniors on their 12-runner roster.
"Our runners have been working hard to be able to compete with (the top) teams," Shikellamy coach Jim Bell.
Sophomore Shaela Kruskie advanced to the state meet last year for Selinsgrove, and returns to lead the Seals.
Seniors Breia Mayes and Maryrose Molina-Shuman also return for coach Ali Huber's squad.
"Our team has been running miles all summer, and the preseason training will really pay off when meets start," Huber said. "We have a good team culture. They all work together very well."
Huber said she hopes those intangibles will translate into faster times for her seven-runner roster.
"My goal is to get each athlete to improve this season," Huber said. "We hope to perform well at districts, and get a few runners to states."
Lewisburg coach Michael Espinosa has plenty of experience on his squad heading into the season.
The Green Dragons return six of their top 10 runners from a year ago, and have eight seniors on the roster.
"Our four seniors who graduated will be missed for their leadership and big-race performances," Espinosa said. "However, I expect that this team will step up to fill that void and create their own legacy."
Lewisburg placed fourth as a team at the district meet a season ago, and Espinosa said the goal for this season is to reach the state meet.
"We are fortunate to compete in the strongest girls 2A district in the state, and to challenge ourselves regularly against programs like Danville, Selinsgrove, Shikellamy, and Warrior Run," Espinosa said.
To be able to beat those teams at the end of the season, the Green Dragons need to train hard, according to their coach.
"Many of these girls have experienced success in their running careers during previous cross-country seasons or in spring track, but districts last fall was a reality check," Espinosa said. "To qualify for states out of our district, my girls have to learn to thrive during the most grueling portions of the race."
Milton and Mifflinburg finished seventh and eighth at the district meet in the fall, respectively.
Senior Leah Walter is expected to lead the Black Panthers, and junior Marissa Allen should be one of the Wildcats' top runners.
For Shamokin, seniors Kate Amato and Gina Carapellucci are expected to lead the way.
In HAC-II, Warrior Run is coming off winning the Class 2A state title last season.
However, four Defenders graduated from the team, including four-time Daily Item Runner of the Year Lauren Trapani, who is currently competing at Bucknell.
The good news for coach Corey Dufrene is junior Sage Dunkleberger and sophomore Sienna Dunkleberger are back after being a key part of the title team.
"We have rather small teams this year, but we do return some experienced runners," Dufrene said. "I'm excited to see our athletes compete this year."
The Defenders have four other sophomores on their roster of six.
Southern Columbia should have a pair of key returners. Sophomore Kate Moncavage was the District 4 Class A runner-up a season ago, and junior Annabelle Reck was fourth.
Senior Lydia Bowersox is expected to lead Midd-West. Mount Carmel has a lot of unknowns, as the only Red Tornado to compete at districts — Caroline Fletcher, who placed sixth and qualified for states — graduated.
Montoursville, Central Columbia, Loyalsock, Hughesville and Bloomsburg round out HAC-II.
HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
DIVISION I
GIRLS CROSS-COUNTRY
(Valley capsules)
DANVILLE IRONMEN
Coach: Jeff Brandt
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Roster: Coyla Bartholomew, sr.; Jedda Levy, sr.; Rachel Buzzini, jr.; Angela Weng, jr.; Jade Adams, jr.; Victoria Bartholomew, so.; Hannah Bartholomew, so.; Alivia Shen, so.; Ella Hummel, so.; Abril Xu, fr.; Gianna Harvey, fr.; Brielle Nulph, fr.
LEWISBURG GREEN DRAGONS
Coach: Michael Espinosa
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Partial roster: Olivia Beattie, sr.; Kyra Binney, sr.; Maggie Daly, sr.; Grace Evans, sr.; Samantha Wakeman, jr.; Jenna Binney, so.; Alanna Jacob, fr.; Isabelle Kim, so.
SELINSGROVE SEALS
Coach: Ali Huber
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Roster: Maryrose Molina-Shuman, sr.; Julia Kline, fr.; Shaela Kruskie, so.; Lucy Ensling, fr.; Vanessa Slavishak, fr.; Breia Mayes, sr.; Maddie Martin, so.
SHIKELLAMY BRAVES
Coach: Jim Bell
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Roster: Alyssa Keeley, sr.; Bri Hennett, jr.; Elli Ronk, so.; Olivia Solomon, so.; Aly Bingaman, fr.; Melia Raker, sr.; Claudia Bucher, jr.; Gabby Bradigan, sr.; Kyleigh Price, sr.; Jordan Badman, sr.; Aloni Natal, fr.; Trinity Natal, jr.
DIVISION II
WARRIOR RUN DEFENDERS
Coach: Corey Dufrene
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Roster: Sage Dunkleberger, jr.; Sienna Dunkleberger, so.; Kelsey Hoffman, so.; Sarah Miller, so.; Peyton Ranck, so.; Lillian Wertz, so.