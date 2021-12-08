The Danville News
There is a lot of upheaval heading into the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I girls basketball season.
A pair of programs — Selinsgrove and Shamokin — have new coaches, and only one of seven HAC-I all-stars return from last year.
The only HAC-I team to win more than 15 games last season, Central Mountain, will be without its three top players from last year.
That means there could be room for a team to make a move to the top of the division, perhaps Danville in coach Wayne Renz’s second season.
The Ironmen went 4-12 last season, but had chances in a district first-round playoff game against Shamokin.
Danville hung its hat on good defense and hard work last season, but had trouble scoring on occasion.
The good news for the Ironmen is junior Ella DeWald returns after averaging 10.6 points per game last year. Junior Maddy Sauers closed the season with a career-high eight points in that district loss to the Indians.
Having some success early could also be important for Danville as the Ironmen started last season 1-6 with a three-week COVID pause statewide early in the season before Danville put together a three-game winning streak.
The Ironmen are scheduled to open the season at home against Jersey Shore on Monday. Danville defeated the Bulldogs by eight last year.