After Cindy Bird was diagnosed in 2012 with chronic lymphocytic leukemia, a blood cancer, her son Matt and the rest of her family swung into action. Besides being cheerleaders for her, Cindy’s family started raising money in 2013 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS) to try to find a cure.
Their team, “Fight on Cinbad,” has raised $32,488 since participating in the LLS Light the Night Walks. Their team is named after the family matriarch, who is a Penn State fan, and the school’s fight song.
This year, Matt, 33, of Downingtown, hopes to top that fundraising goal as a nominee for LLS Man of the Year in Central Pennsylvania. There are six other men and five women who have been nominated for the respective honors in the region.
“I didn’t even know this was a thing,” Matt said.
The nominations are based on the Light the Night Walks. The Man and Woman of the Year campaign is a 10-week blitz in funding, he said.
“It’s cool but a little bit overwhelming,” he said.
In the philanthropic competition, the man and woman who have raised the most funds are named Man or Woman of the Year in their community, according to the LLS website. The man and woman who have raised the most across the United States will be recognized as the national Man and Woman of the Year.
Matt set a goal to raise $50,000 by June 4. He said LLS encourages that amount but leaves the final decision up to the candidates. He received commitments for $13,000 in just three weeks.
“When my mom was diagnosed with this in 2012, it was like a rock was dropped on us,” Matt said.
He said that even if he can’t hit the $50,000 goal, “We’re still raising money for an unbelievable cause.”
The money goes toward research to help find a cure and to help families pay for the expensive medications, such as in Cindy’s case.
Cindy, wife of Rodney Bird, a Mayberry Township supervisor, said she went through a course of chemotherapy and had a couple of rough months in 2013 and 2014. She receives a blood product derivative to give her more immunity and takes an oral chemo medication called ibrutinib.
She said LLS helps people pay for the expensive drugs because insurance doesn’t always cover the entire cost.
“The ultimate goal is to put an end to blood cancer,” Cindy said. “There used to be a much shorter life span for this cancer.”
Next year she will be on the drug for 10 years.
“I hope to be around,” she said.
She said she was surprised Matt had decided to participate in the Man and Woman of the Year campaign because it’s such a huge time commitment and a lot of work in a relatively short time.
“On the other hand, I wasn’t surprised because he is so caring and compassionate and willing to step out of his comfort zone and do whatever he can to make a difference and help address the needs of others. Matt is one of those people who makes a difference in this world.”
Matt, a 2006 Danville Area High School graduate, played golf, basketball and baseball in high school.
He graduated from Penn State University four years later with high distinction and with honors in recreation, park and tourism management through the Schreyer Honors College. He worked as a golf pro at Merion Golf Club in Ardmore from 2010 to 2014, started working in financial services with Lincoln Financial Group in Nashville in 2015 and moved to Downingtown in 2018. He works in sales for Isolite, which manufactures and sells emergency lighting equipment.
“I’m responsible for management relationships in all states east of the Mississippi River,” he said.
His wife, the former Jackie Murdock, of Elysburg, was his preschool girlfriend, according to Cindy, but because she attended Southern Columbia Area schools, they didn’t remember each other. A mutual friend introduced them in their sophomore year at Penn State.
“He came home at 4 years old and said, ‘That’s the girl I’m going to marry,’” Cindy recalled.
She said she and Jackie’s mother were quick to point that out after Matt and Jackie met.
The couple married in August 2011 and have two sons, Alexander, 5, and Levi, 2.
For more information and to donate, visit https://pages.lls.org/mwoy/cpa/hbg21/mbirdt
For information on the Man and Woman of the Year is available at https://www.mwoy.org/mwoy-central-pa-0#