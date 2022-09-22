The Danville Area High School Marching Band is taking football fans back to the early 2000s with their song selection.
“The name of our field show is Pop2K and we are playing ‘Uprising’ by Muse; ‘Bye Bye Bye’ by N’SYNC and ‘Holiday’ by Green Day,” said Band Director Laura Garside. “While sitting in the stands, we play ‘The Hey Song,’ ‘Ironman,’ ‘Seven Nation Army,’ ‘Superstition,’ ‘Hey Baby’ and ‘Everybody’s Everything’ … just to name a few!”
There are 100 students in the marching band at Danville High School, led by drum majors Allison Focht and Tab Crellin, both seniors.
Garside said the students got some extra help during a great band camp.
“The students learned the entire field show and some fantastic Danville grads and local musicians were able to come in and work with students in instrument specific groups,” she said. “Working in these small groups really gave our instructors the chance to work on tone quality, articulation, rhythm and memorization.”
The Danville Area High School Marching Band will perform Friday, when the Iron Men hit the field against (OPPOSING TEAM HERE) at (LOCATION).