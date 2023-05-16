These days, almost everybody is on social media — Scrolling through TikToks or Facebook posts. The popularity of those platforms make them a valuable tool for drama departments.
But beyond keeping the local community updated, social media can be used to create connections between audiences and performers.
In December, shortly after Danville students began rehearsing for “The Addams Family,” director Aubyn Johnson took advantage of the drama department’s Facebook to start sharing rehearsal footage.
“As a first time director at a school where I had no connections prior to being hired for the position, I felt that it was important to show our audiences exactly what they should expect to see for our performance,” he said. “I definitely think that the promo pictures and sharing moments from our rehearsals helped to spread the word and make our show one that people wanted to see.”
As the show approached, the Facebook posts increased. A daily countdown, cast photo shoots, ticket giveaways and more. The page’s followers were constantly interacting, letting the students know how eager they were to see the final product.