DANVILLE — The temperatures were a bit brisk, but the sun was shining as adults and children decided it was time to get out of the house and create some sidewalk art.
“I think people need to go outside and hopefully when they walk downtown they will get some joy in seeing what we are doing,” 8-year-old Adelyn Hahn, of Danville said.
“It’s a great day to go outside.”
The event began at 10 a.m. on Mill Street, and Marcy Lutz said she decided to participate because it gives the community something to view and people something to do.
“I think it’s so nice to see when walking down the street,” she said. “People want to get outside and seeing people participate in this is great.”
Kaelyn Hahn, 11, of Danville couldn’t have agreed more.
“It’s so nice out today and this gives us all something to do,” she said. “We want to make people smile and be happy and hopefully this helps.”
Danville resident Henry Dietz said he was happy to see children out and about.
“It just shows the community gets together and does something nice,” he said. “It’s also nice to see we have so many talented children and adults in the area when you are walking and look down and see some of the creations they do with chalk.”