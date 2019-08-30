Danville bests Lewisburg in HAC-II clash

DANVILLE — Mariana Arnabar and Paige Kupas posted straight-set wins in singles play Thursday to pace Danville's girls tennis team to a 4-1 win over Lewisburg in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II.
Arnabar, a sophomore, surrendered just three games in winning at first singles. Kupas, a senior, won with consecutive 6-1 sets at third singles.
The Ironmen doubles teams of Paige Holcombe and Sarah Bhanushali, and Kyra Welliver and Noelle Stamm also prevailed.
Lewisburg (1-4) averted a shutout with Bekah Vance's three-set win at second singles. Vance rallied to win after dropping a first-set tiebreaker.
Danville 4, Lewisburg 1
Singles
Mariana Arnabar (D) def. Hannah Castellan 6-1, 6-2; Bekah Vance (L) def. Cara Bohner 6-7 (7-2), 6-4, 6-2; Paige Kupas (D) def. Becca Brown 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
Paige Holcombe/Sarah Bhanushali (D) def. Liv Manner/Ayra Tufail 7-6 (7-2), 6-2; Kyra Welliver/Noelle Stamm (D) def. Audrey Harer/Sofia Waughen 6-3, 5-7, 6-1.
Williamsport 3, Selinsgrove 2
WILLIAMSPORT — Selinsgrove's doubles teams posted wins, but the host Millionaires were able to eke out a three-set win at third singles to take the match.
The Seals' Avery DeFazio battled Rosie Flock in a 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (7-4) loss at third singles.
Selinsgrove's Keera Scholl and Taylor Paulhamus won in three sets at first doubles, while Fiona Finnerty and Maddie Rowan won in straight sets.
Williamsport 3, Selinsgrove 2
Singles
Mia Shuler (W) def. Daisy Ettinger 6-1, 6-4; Kalindi Maggs (W) def. Emeline Snook 6-2, 6-2; Rosie Flock (W) def. Avery DeFazio 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (7-4).
Doubles
Keera Scholl/Taylor Paulhamus (S) def. Madison Livermore/Allyson McCann 6-2, 4-6, 6-0; Fiona Finnerty/Maddie Rowan (S) def. Emma Campbell/Mary Kate Hillman 6-4, 6-2.
Central Mountain 5, Milton 0
MILTON — The host Wildcats dropped just seven games in rolling past Milton.
Haley Seebold battled Central Mountain's Carolina Carpenetti in a 6-1, 6-2 loss at second singles.
Central Mountain 5, Milton 0
Singles
Kendall McCloskey (CM) def. Hannah Seebold 6-0, 6-1; Carolina Carpenetti (CM) def. Haley Seebold 6-1, 6-2; Olivia Anastos (CM) def. Payton Ritter 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
Natalie Brown/Kati Kwiatek (CM) def. Kenzie Counsil/Brooklyn Wade, 6-0, 6-0; Caitlyn Dale/Gianna Renzo (CM) def. Maddy Chappell/Alana Stamm 6-3, 6-0.
Jersey Shore 5, Shikellamy 0
SUNBURY — Jersey Shore swept the match despite tough matchups at second singles and first doubles.
Shikellamy's Kiersten Strohecker made Riley Frazier work for a 6-3, 6-3 win at second singles. The Braves team of Kelly Sprenkel and Olivia Weaver won four games in the first set of their loss.
Jersey Shore 5, Shikellamy 0
Singles
Natalie Charnego (JS) def. Melanie Minnier 6-0, 6-1; Riley Frazier (JS) def. Kiersten Strohecker 6-3, 6-3; Miranda Schneider (JS) def. Anne Norris 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles
Haley Stetts/Sam Machmer (JS) def. Olivia Weaver/Kelly Sprenkel 6-4, 6-0; Emilee Stetts/Gabby Bellomo (JS) def. Lily Weist/Kylie Ulrich 6-0, 6-2.