DANVILLE — Rory Leiberman and Evan Klinger finished 1-2 for Danville in the boys race as the Ironmen swept Jersey Shore, Midd-West and Southern Columbia.
Midd-West split its other two meets — beating Southern Columbia and losing to Jersey Shore.
Leiberman won in 17:09, while Klinger finished in 18:10.
Ben Hummel was Midd-West's top runner in 19:13.
On the girls side, Southern Columbia's Katie Moncavage won 19:48, but the Bulldogs were the only other team other than Danville to field enough runners to score.
Danville 18, Jersey Shore 45
Danville 15, Midd-West 47
Danville 15, Southern Columbia 50
Midd-West 26, Southern Columbia 28
Jersey Shore 25, Midd-West 30
Jersey Shore 20, Southern Columbia 35
1. Rory Leiberman (Dan) 17:09; 2. Evan Klinger (Dan) 18:10; 3. Brayden Francis (JS) 18:22; 4. Jonah Weaver (Dan) 18:22; 5. Dane Spahr (Dan) 18:32; 6. Owen Crane (Dan) 19:02; 7. Ben Hummel (MW) 19:13; 9. Anden Aitkins (MW) 19:35; 11. Ethan Rush (SC) 19:46; 13. Nathan Horne (JS) 20:05; 15. Barron Vanterputting (JS) 21:29; 16. Andrew Yount (MW) 21:37; 17. Joshua Levett (JS) 21:40; 18. Brenden Santore (SCA) 22:23; 10. Kale Fazler (JS) 22:25; 20. Nathan Hoy (SCA) 23:46; 21. Jacob Davis (SC) 25:27; 22. Nick Chesney (SCA) 27:34.
Girls
Danville 17, Jersey Shore 40
1. Katie Moncavage (SCA) 19:48; 2. Coyla Bartholomew (Dan) 20:01; 3. Victoria Bartholomew (Dan) 20:07; 4. Hannah Bartholomew (Dan) 21:35; 5. Alivia Shen (Dan) 22:13; 6. Lydia Bowersox (MW) 22:36; 7. Birtukan Hartman (JS) 22:52; 8. Heather Cecco (SCA) 22:55; 9. Olivia Miller (JS) 23:43; 11. Abbey Corsne (JS) 24:13; 13. Hayle Kelley (JS) 25:14; 14. Anna Sick (JS) 26:44; 15. Katelynn Ewing (MW) 29:21.