DANVILLE — Rory Lieberman won by more than 80 seconds to lead four Danville runners in the top five as the Ironmen swept Shikellamy, Central Columbia and Mount Carmel in boys cross-country Tuesday.
Sam Hennett was third for the Braves, and Kris Kalbarchick led the Red Tornadoes, who had three runners, with an eighth-place finish.
On the girls side, Coyla Bartholomew and Victoria Bartholomew finished first and second to lead the Ironmen to a sweep of the Braves and Blue Jays.
Alyssa Keeley finished third to lead Shikellamy.
BOYS
Danville 19, Shikellamy 42
Danville 15, Central Columbia 50
Danville 15, Mount Carmel 50
Shikellamy 15, Central Columbia 50
Shikellamy 15, Mount Carmel 50
1. Rory Leiberman (D) 17:14; 2. Evan Klinger (D) 18:35; 3. Samuel Hennett (S) 18:50; 4. Dane Spahr (D) 19:01; 5. Nick Petrick (D) 19:07; 6. Micah Zellers (S) 19:30; 7. Jonah Weaver (D) 19:36; 8. Kris Kalbarchick (MC) 19:56; 11. Mason Cianflone (S) 20:43; 13. Keegan Moylan (S) 21:11; 14. Charles Keener (S) 21:31.
GIRLS
Danville 24, Shikellamy 33
Danville 16, Central Columbia 43
Shikellamy 16, Central Columbia 47
1. Coyla Bartholomew (D) 20:53; 2. Victoria Bartholomew (D) 21:27; 3. Alyssa Keeley (S) 21:37; 4. Olivia Solomon (S) 22:25; 5. Hannah Bartholomew (D) 22:38; 6. Bri Hennett (S) 22:44; 7. Alivia Shen (D) 23:57; 8. Elli Ronk (S) 24:57; 9. Erin Prezioso (CC) 25:16; 10. Jedda Levy (D) 25:20; 12. Melia Raker (S) 26:32; 14. Lillian Bennett (CC) 27:07; 16. Esha Patel (CC) 28:23; 18. Bethany Martin (CC) 29:28; 21. Addison Berlin (CC) 31:00.