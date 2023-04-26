The Danville News
Danville’s boys’ lacrosse team easily won a pair of games this week, outscoring two opponents 43-11 to improve to 11-1.
The Ironmen were scheduled to play Selinsgrove on Wednesday but the game was postponed due to a lack of officials.
On Friday, Danville stormed out to an eight-goal lead on Tunkhannock in the first quarter and breezed to a 19-6 win.
Senior Ty Brown-Stauffer and junior Ryan Prall combined for 16 of Danville’s 19 goals, scoring eight each. Both added an assist to finish with nine points.
Sophomore Cameron Kiersch added two goals and an assist while senior Kyle Vanden Heuvel added four assists. Sophomore Chase Gonzalez scored a goal and Gabe Petrus added two assists.
Vanden Heuvel picked up 14 ground balls and won 13 of 20 faceoffs in the rout. Goalie Jonathan Dunkle made six saves.
In Tuesday’s win over Mifflinburg, the Ironmen scored 21 goals in the first three quarters, building a 13-3 lead at the break before outscoring the Wildcats 8-1 in third quarter on their way to a 24-5 win.
The 24 goals was a season-high and the marked third time in five games Danville scored at least 20.
Prall had another big game with seven goals. Kiersch and Brown-Stauffer each added four goals and two assists.
Vanden Heuvel had a balanced performance with three goals, four assists, 14 ground balls and winning 16 of 20 faceoffs.
Carter Heath and Petrus both added two goals and an assist. Zach Jarrett had a goal and an assist, while Dunkle made five saves.
Through 11 games, Brown-Stauffer has 44 goals and 19 assists, while Prall has 35 goals and 10 assists. Vandel Heuvel has 26 goals and a team-high 21 assists while winning 66 percent of faceoffs.
The Ironmen (11-1, 7-0) travel to Tunkhannock on Wednesday.