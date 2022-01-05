The Christmas break wasn't kind to the Danville High boys basketball team.
The Ironmen dropped their first two games of the season — losing a nonleague contest to Abington Heights, and a league game on Tuesday night to Montoursville.
In the game at home against the Comets, Abington Heights outscored the Ironmen 12-2 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the nonleague win.
Danville (5-1) trailed by one at halftime and six after three quarters, before not making a field goal over the final eight minutes.
Carson Persing hit three 3-pointers on his way to a team-high 11 points for the Ironmen.
Against the Warriors, Danville shot poorly in their second straight loss.
The Ironmen had won 21 division games in a row before the loss to Montoursville. The last time Danville dropped a Division-I game came when Shamokin beat them 50-49 on Dec. 30, 2019.
It's only the third division game Danville has lost since 2017 when it still competed in Division II.
Danville (5-2 overall, 3-1 HAC-I) scored just 10 points in the first half. Zach Gordon had 11 points to lead the Ironmen.
John Schneider scored 14 points and Bryce Eberhart added 12 points for the Warriors (2-4 overall, 2-3 HAC-I).
Montoursville 51, Danville 39
Danville (5-2) 39
Mason Raup 3 0-1 8; Caron Persing 1 0-0 3; Zach Gordon 4 2-4 11; Conner Kozick 1 1-2 3; Dameon White 2 1-1 5; Hayden Winn 2 0-0 5; Cade Cush 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 4-8 39.
3-point goals: Raup 2, Persing, Gordon, Winn.
Did not score: Lane Burkey
Montoursville (2-4) 51
Bryce Eberhart 5 2-2 12; Quinn Ranck 0 0-2 0; Jared Matlack 3 1-2 8; Brayden Brown 1 0-0 3; John Schneider 6 1-1 14; Nolan Kutney 3 2-7 8; Tanner Menne 0 0-2 0; Noah Shaffer 2 2-4 6. Totals 20 8-20 51.
3-point goals: Matlack, Brown, Schneider.
Did not score: none.
Score by quarters
Danville;5;5;16;13 — 39
Montoursville;12;13;7;14 — 51
Thursday
Abington Heights 52, Danville 36
Abington Heights 52
Matt Show 4 3-3 11, Jamison Bessoir 6 2-2 16, Mike Marion 3 0-2 7, Will Marion 1 0-1 2, Mason Fedor 3 0-0 6, Robby Lucas 1 1-2 3, Michael Hughes 1 0-1 2, Gene Curtin 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 6-11 52.
3-point goals: Show 3, Bessoir 2, M. Marion.
Did not score: Pat Walsh, Roman Cutrufello, Brayden Reiner.
Danville (5-1) 36
Mason Raup 3 0-0 8, Carson Persing 4 0-0 11, Zach Gordon 1 4-4 6, Connor Kozick 1 0-0 2, Hayden Winn 1 0-1 2, Cade Cush 2 3-5 7. Totals 12 7-10 36.
3-point goals: Persing 3, Raup 2.
Did not score: Dameon White, Lane Berkey.
Score by quarters
Abington Heights;14;11;15;12 — 52
Danville;12;12;10;2 — 36