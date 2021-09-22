The Danville High School Class of 1971 recently celebrated its 50th class reunion at the Frosty Valley Resort. In attendance were, from left, front row, Betsy Morrison Richie, Louisa Chappel Wagner, Lynn Browneller Reichen, Bernie Whitenight Strickler, Dee James, Sue Smull Buckley, Georgette Kerstetter, Kathy Mahoney Livziey, Don Wertman; second row, Dave Campbell, Mark Gatski, Gerry Buckley, Deb Morris, Lois Black Baylor, Val Hackenberg Hoyes, Sharon Toomey Hanley, Jeff Pope, Karen Hauck Jenkins, Dave Cressman, Becky James Sutherland, Sandy Ryan Sheppard, Deb Reichard, Kathy Sceski Celli, Mick Brady, Deb Thomas Freese, Woody Wolfe; back row, Rich Hall, Keith Livziey, Denny Clark, Ralph Reedy, Leon Knapp, Jack Hawk, Greg Bitler, John Shade, Conrad Mailleue, Bill Johnson, John Moore, Jim Strausser, Gary Keefer, Bob Nygren, Keith Rine, Jerry VonBlohn and Steve Connolley. Missing from photo: Janet Harrison Freese, Eileen Woll Brady and Pat Hunter Fox.