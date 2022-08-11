The Danville Area High School Alumni Committee is seeking applications for the DAHS Alumnus of the Year Award for 2022.
Nominees must be a graduate of Danville Area High School, must have excelled in his/her chosen profession and must have made significant contributions to his/her community.
The deadline for submitting a nomination is August 31, 2022. To obtain a nomination form, please call Sylvia Knorr, Class of 1964, or email her at Knorr@pa.metrocast.net.
She will explain the process for completing and submitting your application.
The person who is selected will receive the award at an October Luncheon and his/her photograph will be permanently displayed at Danville Area High School.
Last year’s awardees were Lisa Regan, Class of 1995, and Van Wagner, Class of 1994.
If you have any questions, please contact Ms Knorr via phone or email.
— THE DAILY ITEM