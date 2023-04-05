The Daily Item
State champions Kimmy Shannon of Lewisburg and Danville’s Brenna Ross highlight The Daily Item’s girls’ all-star swim team.
Ross, who led Danville to its fifth District 4 team title and her first individual state championship, is a first-team selection in four events along with teammate Alivia Shen. Shannon, who has won four PIAA titles in her career, is a first-team honoree in three events.
Danville has six individual first-team honorees and two of three relays. Ross is the first-team pick in the 50 free — an event she won the District 4 and PIAA titles in — and the 100 breaststroke. Shen is the first-team selection in the 200 free and 100 back. Shen and Ross are both part of Danville’s team relay honorees, joining Hannah Bartholomew and Ingrid McElroy in the medley relay and Victoria Bartholomew and McElroy in the 400 free relay.
Other first-team all-stars for Danville were diver Alexis Snover and Hannah Bartholomew in the 100 fly.
Shannon is the first team pick in the 200 IM and the 500 free, where she has won three consecutive state titles. She is joined by teammates Jillie Donner, Emma Hopkinson and Emma Gerlinski on the district championship 200 free relay team.
Annabel Reck, who swims for Bloomsburg but is a student at Southern Columbia, is the first-team selection in the 100 free.