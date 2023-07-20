The Daily Item
A pair of rising seniors at Danville High School were named to the USA Lacrosse Academic All-America team.
Defender Lauren Weader and midfield Lucy Pickle both were selected for the team. They were two of 10 players from the Eastern Region of Pennsylvania to be recognized.
Pickle is a three-time Daily Item all-star and two-time player of the year. Weader has been a three-time honoree by The Daily Item.
The pair helped Danville win its third consecutive District 4 title and another league championship.
USA Lacrosse oversees the selection of the awards. Selections are based on voting by coaches within each geographical area. A USA Lacrosse All-Academic honoree is a player who exhibits exemplary lacrosse skills, good sportsmanship on the field, and represents high standards of academic achievement in the classroom, a release accompanying the team’s announcement noted.
Weader helped anchor Danville defense that allowed 23 goals in 10 league games this year.
In 19 games, Pickle had 70 goals and 42 assists (112 total points) to go along with 137 draw controls, 71 loose ball controls and 13 interceptions.