SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Danville’s duo of Mariana Arnabar and Sarah Bhanushali gave the top-seeded pair from Selinsgrove all they could handle Wednesday in the first set of a District 4 girls tennis doubles semifinals.
The Ironmen won the first two points in a first-set tiebreak, but the Seals ran off seven of the next nine points to grab a 7-6 (4), 6-3. Selinsgrove’s team of Avery DeFazio and Fiona Finnerty went on to capture the title.
“We just make sure we have fun and try not to get into our heads much,” Arnabar said. “My teammate and I kept our heads in the game.”
Bhanushali added: “Communication was very vital.”
Though Bhanushali and Arnabar fell one win short of qualifying for states, it was an enjoyable experience for the neighbors.
“It’s very cool,” Bhanushali said. “We know each other well and that helped with communication while we were playing.”
Arnabar and Bhanushali had to work through some kinks Monday in wins over Montoursville, Loyalsock and Hughesville to reach the semifinals.
“We are really good at talking to each other on the court,” Arnabar said. “We are really supportive of each other. We make sure we have a lot of positive energy.”
The energy certainly wasn’t a problem for the Danville duo as they survived a lengthy match in the quarterfinals to claim a 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 victory over Hughesville.
Both players moved the Hughesville duo around, pushing the tempo of the match.
“There were many times where we just had a good flow,” Bhanushali said. “We had really good communication. That’s why we played well together.”