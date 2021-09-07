DANVILLE — Sarah Bhanushali set the tone for Danville on Tuesday.
Bhanushali dropped only one game in a dominant win at second singles as the Ironmen defeated Bloomsburg 3-2 in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II girls tennis.
The Ironmen were without top singles player Mariana Arnabar, so first-year coach Nikki Maxfield was forced to juggle the lineup.
“I’m really proud of my girls today,” Maxfield said. “They are working together as a team and fighting together. We had a couple girls out in varsity today, and had some girls really step it up for us.”
Bhanushali certainly stepped up with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Abby Burrell to help Danville move to 5-1.
Cara Bohner finished her third singles match in dominant fashion, grabbing a 6-4, 6-0 victory over Megan Anderson.
The Ironmen clinched the victory with a 6-3, 6-0 victory from Amelia Benjamin and Ella Dewald at No. 2 doubles.
The Panthers earned a win at first doubles, and at No. 1 singles where Mehak Kotru stepped in for Arnabar.
Mya Coyne edged Kotru 7-5, 6-2 in a match that finished long after the Ironmen clinched the team win.
“It was very tough,” Coyne said. “It was super-hot and draining. It was stressful because you get to one point, and then they come back.”
Maxfield said she was pleased with what she saw from her sophomore, who was playing her first match at No. 1 singles.
“That was just fun tennis,” Maxfield said. “That ball went over the net 15 times on each point. Both of those girls just played great tennis. They just had great heads on their shoulders. I told my player to just hold her head up high.”