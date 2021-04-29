DANVILLE — Danville Area School District taxpayers will face a 3.5 percent property tax hike, if the school board gives final approval to a proposed $44 million budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
District Business Manager Bobbi Ely Wednesday night presented the proposed spending plan, which the board unanimously approved.
The board earlier in the meeting accepted the resignation of board member Dr. Korta Yuasa, effective April 17. No reason was given for the resignation.
Yuasa was appointed last year to replace Dr. Victor Marks after Marks stepped down. Marks was appointed in late 2019 to replace Josh Seidel, who had resigned that year.
Ely said the proposed tax hike from 13.0628 mills to 13.5099 mills would result in average increases of $55.73 a year in the Montour County portion of the district and $79.15 in the Northumberland County portion.
That increase helps balance the budget and leaves the district with a $7.5 million general operating fund balance to use for emergencies or increases in health care costs and pension contributions, Ely said.
She said the board only raised taxes one other time in the past five years. That was in 2019, a 2.7 percent increase to raise $390,775 for the district’s contribution to the Columbia-Montour Area Vocational-Technical School’s proposed expansion. That project has been scaled back, and the board discussed, but did not vote on, moving that money into the general fund.
Ely said additional federal funding related to COVID-19 also helped balance the budget.
To cut further expenses, the district also would not fill four teacher positions, a savings of approximately $476,000; not replace three paraprofessionals, saving $91,500; use $2.3 million in COVID money; reduce equipment purchases by $200,000, and use about $255,000 in savings from refinancing 2016 bonds.
Ely also listed other ways to reduce costs: recruit students from outside cyber schools to return to Danville; research bond financing opportunities for the 2017 bond series, and continue to analyze investment opportunities.
The district will advertise the budget for public inspection, and the public can ask questions at the May meeting. Final adoption will be in June, Ely said.
In an announcement, Superintendent Ricki Boyle said the prom still is scheduled for May 8, despite rumors that it had been canceled. It is open to juniors and seniors and their guests. The Danville students will have to register any guests from outside the district, Boyle said.