Over the last week, Danville took on a trio of girls basketball teams that have a combined record of 31-11.
The Ironmen (3-12) played tough early in each of those games, before ultimately losing.
Shikellamy edged Danville 39-33 last Friday to snap the Ironmen’s two-game winning streak.
Ella DeWald led Danville with 12 points, one off her season-best, including seven in the third quarter to trim the margin to 30-25. Lucy Pickle and Maddie Sauers each added six points.
On Saturday, the Ironmen led once-beaten Mount Carmel after the first quarter, and trailed by one at halftime before falling 52-38.
“We’re just trying to take little steps,” Danville coach Wayne Renz said. “We’re trying to get our team to where it needs to be. Playing a team like Mount Carmel, you don’t want to lose, but we played pretty hard today, and I’m proud of everybody.”
Savannah Dowd scored 12 points to lead Danville, which also got nine points from Pickle.
On Tuesday, Danville trailed Williamsport by six at halftime before the Millionaires grabbed a 51-25 win.
DeWald scored nine points to top the Ironmen, while Grace Everett added seven.