SELINSGROVE — Danville girls lacrosse coach Carlene Klena thinks this is the Ironmen team that can break the state-playoff-win drought.
“It’s just about being our personal best,” said Klena, who is in her 18th year at the helm in Danville. “We were closer than we’ve ever been in a few years last year. Hopefully, we have another opportunity to get out of this district.”
The Ironmen — who haven’t won a state playoff game since 2014 — had their skills on full display in a 14-5 Central Susquehanna Girls Lacrosse League victory over Selinsgrove. The Ironmen also rolled Lewisburg, 14-5, on Tuesday night.
Danville is 0-7 in state playoff games since its 11-10 win over Wyoming Seminary in the first round in 2014, which is the only state playoff win in program history.
“We’re a small school in 2A,” said Klena. “We’re always going to play a school that’s like twice our size. Until we have more than two classes for states it’s going to be really tricky.”
“On top of that, we have to play private schools that have all the money at their fingertips,” said Klena.
The Ironmen, the back-to-back District 4 Class 2A champions, lost to District 3 runner-up York Catholic in the first round last season. The year prior, it was Twin Valley, also a District 3 runner-up. Twin Valley has 132 more female students than Danville.
The Ironmen jumped out to an early lead on Thursday evening with seven goals in the first 15 minutes of the contest. Three of those goals were assisted by Kara Baylor, part of a Danville midfield that Klena said is vital to her team’s success.
“Those three girls (Baylor, Addy Palm, and Lucy Pickle), they can really go end-to-end,” said Klena. “You’re not going to know if it’s the first minute or the last the way they play.”
Selinsgrove (5-7, 5-4 CSGLL) finally scored 17 minutes into the game on an Alyssa Latsha goal. After three more Ironmen goals — two by Jera Strony — Danville marched into halftime with a 10-1 lead. The Ironmen out-shot the Seals 19-11 in the first half.
The Ironmen slowed their pace in the second half, scoring just four goals, which was equaled by Selinsgrove. The Seals scored three goals in the final five minutes of the contest, including last-minute goals by Latsha and freshman Quinn Smith.
Three different Ironmen all scored three goals — Strony, Palm and Pickle.
“It was just about coming out and playing our game,” said Pickle, Danville’s leading scorer and The Daily Item’s 2022 player of the year. “Just working hard on and off the field.”
In the win over Lewisburg, Danville outscored Lewisburg by seven goals in the second half to remain perfect in league play.
The Ironmen (12-2 overall, 8-0 CSGLL) led 4-2 at halftime before breaking out. The junior class did much of the damage in the win with Addison Reidle topping the effort with five goals and Addy Palm adding four of her own. Jera Strony scored two goals and passed a game-high four assists. Kaitlyn Gabel saved seven shots in the win.
DANVILLE 14, SELINSGROVE 5
at Harold L. Bollinger Memorial Field
First Half
D- Gracie Kitka, 2:58; D- Addy Palm, 3:32; D- Alivia Hosterman, 5:22; D- Lucy Pickle (Kara Baylor), 8:52; D- Hosterman (Baylor), 10:33; D- Jera Strony, 11:37; D- Pickle (Baylor), 13:04; S- Alyssa Latsha, 16:52; D- Strony, 18:06; D- Strony, 20:12; D- Addison Reidle, 20:55.
Second Half
D- Palm, 28:36; D- Pickle, 30:45; D- Palm, 37:10; S- Allison Bucher, 38:30; D- Karissa Baylor (Velvet Sterowski-Heck), 42:10; S- Ella McGlaughlin, 45:58; S- Latsha, 49:10; S- Quinn Smith, 49:53.
Shots: D, 31-24. Shots on Goal: D, 24-16. Saves: D 11 (Gabel); S 10 (Strockco)