The Danville girls team had the unenviable task of battling both division leaders in the Heartland Athletic Conference this week.
Division II-leading Southern Columbia scored the first 22 points of the game on its way to a 61-19 win over the Ironmen, and Wednesday night, Danville dropped a 41-26 decision to Division I-leading Selinsgrove.
In the Southern Columbia game, Danville had four players — Lucy Pickle, Grace Everett, Ella Dewald and Savannah Dowd — led the way with four points.
Against the Seals, Dewald scored five first-quarter points as the Ironmen led by a point heading into the second quarter. Danville managed just three field goals over the next two periods as the Selinsgrove would build a 16-point lead heading to the fourth quarter.
Selinsgrove 41, Danville 26
Danville (1-6) 26
Dejah Jones 0 0-1 0; Lucy Pickle 2 0-0 4; Grace Everett 2 0-0 4; Trinity Willoughby 0 1-2 1; Theresa Amarante 0 2-3 3; Ella Dewlad 5 2-5 13; Breece Wilson 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 5-11 26.
3-point goals: Dewald.
Did not score: Savannah Dowd, Hannah Hafer, Brooke Woll.
Selinsgrove (6-1) 41
Delaney Parker 4 0-0 8; Alyssa Latsha 0 1-2 1; Avery DeFazio 5 2-5 12; Shaela Kruskie 0 0-1 0; Lydia Geipel 0 0-1 0; Haylee Nava 1 1-2 3; Cierra Adams 5 1-2 11; Kristin Shaffer 2 2-4 6. totals 17 7-17 41.
3-point goals: none.
Did not score: Mackenzie Bailor, Natalie Howell, Veronica Stanford.
Score by quarters
Danville;7;5;3;11 — 26
Selinsgrove;6;14;11;10 — 41
Southern Columbia 61, Danville 19
Danville 19
Lucy Pickle 2 0-0 4, Grace Everett 2 0-0 4, Theresa Amarante 1 0-0 3, Ella DeWald 2 0-0 4, Savannah Dowd 1 2-2 4. Totals 8 2-2 19.
3-point goals: Amarante.
Did not score: Trinity Willoughby, Gracie Schultz, Hannah Hafer, Breece Wilson, Dejah Jones.
Southern Columbia (8-0) 61
Cassidy Savitski 0 2-2 2, Brooke Charnasky 2 0-0 4, Alli Griscavage 5 7-8 17, Emma Meyers 1 0-0 2, Summer Tillett 3 2-3 8, Tatum Klebon 1 0-0 2, Loren Gehret 2 4-6 8, Ava Novak 5 0-0 14, Colby Bernhard 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 15-19 61.
3-point goals: Novak 4.
Did not score: Mackenzie Palacz, Aubree Malakoski.
Score by quarters
Danville;0;10;7;2 — 19
Southern Columbia;22;11;17;11 — 61