DANVILLE — Maddie Merrell may have pulled into Ironmen Stadium sporting a cumbersome boot on her right leg — a device strongly encouraged to prevent further damage to a high ankle sprain — but the Danville sophomore didn’t seem to be slowed as she wheeled down the left flank.
And when Merrell was able to outpace a Mifflinburg defender — boot or no boot — she suddenly stopped, planted on her convalescing right foot and unloaded a left-footed strike that found its way into the net with some 25 minutes remaining in a highly competitive contest.
While Merrell’s finish appeared to be an insurance marker for a Danville side that continues to get better and play with more confidence, it turned out to be the game-winning score as Angela Sivillo’s Ironmen claimed a 2-1 result in a Pennsylvania Heartland Conference crossover.
“Maddy Willoughby did a great job of feeding that ball to me,” Merrell said of receiving the ball and then taking off. “I just finished it.”
Lauren Law connected in the first half for Danville (7-1) — which stretched its winning streak to five games — while Grace Everett pulled on the goalkeeping blouse instead of her normal No. 5, posting five saves in place of injured regular Maddy Harris. Danville also surpassed the six victories the Ironmen collected a season ago — with a month or so remaining in the regular season.
“That’s really cool,” Sivillo cracked.
“We knew last season was kind of a rebuilding year,” Merrell said. “We all came together, and we said this season we want to go as far as we can possibly go. We’re playing together as a team. We’ve set our goals, but we’re working together to accomplish them.”
Taylor Frederick pocketed the lone goal for Mifflinburg (0-6), an improving side in the midst of a rebuild. Laura Darrup kept Paige Dando’s Wildcats in range by ringing up seven stops between the posts, including a handful after the break.
Sitting on a 1-0 halftime lead after Law stuck a slick Gracie Kitka service from the left wing into a wide open right side of the net with 8:02 to go – Law could have made it 2-0 on a similar play several minutes later, but she airmailed her strike over the cage — the Ironmen were denied three times early in the second half as Darrup covered one shot in the box, denied a Merrell freebie and handled a Law rip near the right post.
Moments later, after regaining possession, Maddy Willoughby played the ball to her left to Merrell. Merrell immediately shifted into overdrive and motored down the left flank with plenty of open space and unoccupied turf in front of her. With just one defender to beat, Merrell finally accomplished that with her stop and pop from the left edge of the box, the ball scurrying quickly into the net for a 2-0 lead.
Not even a minute later, some combination play featuring Frederick and Sarah Fritz led to Frederick’s finish as Dando’s Wildcats pulled one back at 55:21 to make things interesting. Mifflinburg had some later looks — nothing extremely dangerous — but couldn’t creep any closer.
“We are getting better,” said Dando, who admitted her squad began the season trying to identify midfielders. “We’re getting there. We’re finding our rhythm and we’re finding our offensive identity. … After another game or two, I think we’ll find even more offensive identity than we had this game.”
“We just kept control,” Sivillo countered. “I didn’t feel nervous at all. At 2-1, I still felt confident. I thought we were gonna be OK.”
And the Ironmen were OK as they popped another success into the left side of their ledger.
DANVILLE 2, MIFFLINBURG 1
First half
D-Lauren Law (Gracie Kitka), 31:58.
Second half
D-Maddie Merrell (Maddy Willoughby), 54:36; M-Taylor Frederick (Sarah Fritz), 55:21.
Shots: D 9-6. Corners: D 6-3. Saves: Mifflinburg 7 (Laura Darrup); Danville 5 (Grace Everett).