DANVILLE — Danville's girls swept the relays and got two individual wins from freshman Ingrid McElroy to edge Willamsport, 94-89, in a Heartland Athletic Conference showdown Wednesday night.
Danville girls swept the tri-meet with Williamsport and Jersey Shore, while Danville's boys split, beating Shore and falling to the Millionaires.
The Danville girls, winners of the last three District 4 titles, narrowly won all three relays and then grabbed wins in five individual events to earn the five-point win. McElroy won the 50 free and 100 breast, while the Ironmen got individual wins from Alivia Shen, Brenna Ross and Hannah Bartholomew.
On the boys' side, Danville got two individual wins from Ryan Hause and freshman Jimmy Zhang in the split. Hause won the 200 free and 100 fly, while Zhang won teh IM and the 500 free.
BOYS
Danville 116, Jersey Shore 11
Williamsport 104, Danville 71
Williamsport 132, Jersey Shore 9
200 medley relay: 1. Williamsport (Keller Griswold, Parker Johnson, Nate Wiley, Carl Hockman), 1:46.16; 2. Williamsport; 3. Danville; 200 free: 1. Ryan Hause (D) 1:50.81; 2. Wiley (W); 3. Johnson (W); 200 IM: Jimmy Zhang (D); 2:11.10; 2. Hockman (W); 3. Cooper Allmaras (W); 50 free: 1. Griswold (W) 23.95; 2. Jaden Rankinen (W); 3. Liam Liotta (D); Diving: 1. Gavin Holcombe (D) 199.50; 2. Grant Facktor (D): 3. Dom Horning (W); 100 fly: 1. Hause (D) 54.52; 2. Wiley (W); 3. Julian Hardin (D); 100 free: 1. Griswold (W) 51.73; 2. Rankinen (W); 3. Liotta (D); 500 free: 1 Zhang (D), 5:26.66; 2. Jett Johnson (W); 3. Brady Ross (W); 200 free relay: 1. Williamsport (Wiley, Rankinen, Hockman, Griswold), 1:36.34; 2. Danville; 3. Williamsport; 100 back: 1. Hockman (W) 1:03.97; 2. Jackson Blansfield (D); 3. LJ Shaffer (Williamsport); 100 breast: 1. Johnson (W) 1:07.57; 2. Allmaras (W); 3. Connor Fitzgerald (D); 400 free relay: 1. Danville (Hause, Liotta, Blansfield, Zhang), 3:44.23; 2. Willamsport; 3. Williamsport.
GIRLS
Danville 94, Williamsport 89
Danville 125, Jersey Shore 37
Williamsport 133, Jersey Shore 33
200 medley relay: 1. Danville (Alivia Shen, Ingrid McElroy, Hannah Bartholomew, Anna Hummel), 2:03.25; 2. Williamsport; 3. Jersey Shore. 200 free: 1. Syndey Kelly (W) 2:01.2; 2. Brenna Ross (D); 3. Victoria Bartholomew (D); 200 IM: 1. Shen (D) 2:22.34; 2. Reese Charney, Jersey Shore; 3. Kyla Becker (W); 50 free: 1. McElroy (D) 27.16; 2. Molly Garrison (W); 3. Aviya Halstead (W); Diving: 1. Lily Lindsay (W) 198.80; 2. Lyndie Peters (W); 3. Jillian Lowe (D); 100 fly: 1. Hannah Bartholomew (D) 1:02.92; 2. Kendall Cohick (W); 2. Kate Butzler (JS); 100 free: 1. Ross (D) 52.36; 2. Aubrey Glosser (W); 3. Garrison (W); 500 free: 1. Kelley (W) 5:34.70; 2. Shen (D); 3. V. Bartholomew (D); 200 free relay: 1. Danville (McElroy, H. Bartholomew, V. Bartholomew, Ross), 1:47.07; 2 Williamsport; 3. Williamsport; 100 back: 1. Cohick (W), 1:06.34; 2. Charney (JS); 3. Maya Hasenbalg, (D); 100 breast: 1. McElroy (D) 1:15.99; 2. Ava Ross (D); 3. Becker (W); 400 free relay: 1. Danville (V. Bartholomew, H. Bartholomew, Shen, Ross), 3:55.02.