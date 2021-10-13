DANVILLE — Danville took three of the top four positions, and used the grouping to hold off Lewisburg by five points as the Ironmen swept a quad meet from Lewisburg, Milton, Mifflinburg and Shamokin on Tuesday.
Coyla Bartholomew won the race in 19:54, while Victoria Bartholomew was second in 20:10, and Hannah Bartholomew finished fourth in 21:11. Alanna Jacob of Lewisburg finished third in 20:39 to break up the Ironmen sweep.
Alivia Shen placed seventh for the Ironmen.
On the boys side, Jacob Hess of Lewisburg beat Rory Leiberman of Danville by seven seconds in a battle of two of the top Class 2A boys cross-country runners in the district and state.
Lewisburg finishes the season at 18-0, and the Green Dragons seniors (Hess, Connor Murray, Bryce Ryder and Erich Stiner) wrapped up their high school careers with a record of 61-0.
Lewisburg took six of the top 10 spots, including five of the first six in the boys race.
Evan Klinger was seventh for the Ironmen (17:59), followed by Jonah Weaver (12th), Dane Spahr (14th) and Owen Crane (16th).
Last Thursday, Coyla, Victoria and Hannah Bartholomew finished a minute apart in the second through fourth places to lead the Danville girls to a tri-meet sweep of Bloomsburg, Hughesville and Williamsport.
Bloomsburg's Maizy Aikey won the race in 19 minutes, 47 seconds, but the Bartholomew sisters were right behind her, finishing in 21:00 (Coyla), 21:37 (Victoria) and 22:00 (Hannah). Shen placed fifth for the Ironmen in 22:12.
Lieberman finished in 17:01 to help the Danville boys to a pair of wins.
Boys
Lewisburg 19, Danville 42
Lewisburg 15, Milton 47
Milton 16, Mifflinburg 42
Danville 21, Milton 37
Lewisburg 15, Mifflinburg 50
Milton 15, Shamokin 49
Danville 15, Mifflinburg 49
Lewisburg 15, Shamokin 50
MIfflinburg 15, Shamokin 45
Danville 15, Shamokin 50
at Danville H.S.
1. Jacob Hess (Lew), 16:10; 2. Rory Leiberman (Dan), 16:17; 3. Thomas Hess (Lew), 17:37; 4. Connor Murray (Lew), 17:38; 5. Bryce Ryder (Lew), 17:39; 6. Jonathan Hess (Lew), 17:57; 7. Evan Klinger (Dan), 17:59; 8. Ryan Bickhart (Milt), 18:03; 10. Chase Bilodeau (Milt), 18:11; 12. Jonah Weaver (Dan), 18:24; 14. Dane Spahr (Dan), 18:43; 16. Owen Crane (Dan), 19:11; 17. Cameron Kautz (Milt), 19:32; 19. Jude Sterling (Milt), 19:45; 21. Josh Reimer (Miff), 20:08; 22. Rex Farr (Milt), 20:17; 25. Kellon Brubaker (MIff), 20:52; 28. Ben Reimer (Miff), 21:07; 30. Dan Walter (Miff), 21:28; 31. Daniel Reimer (Miff), 21:46; 33. Owen Amab (Sham), 21:49; 37. Anthony Fuedale (Sham), 23:42; 40. Jason Alderson (Sham), 24:42; 41. Michael Artman (Sham), 24:55; 42. Weston Muchler (Sham), 25:52.
Danville 26, Lewisburg 31
Lewisburg 16, Milton 46
Mifflinburg 25, Milton 30
Danville 18, Milton 43
Lewisburg 17, Mifflinburg 42
Shamokin 27, Milton 28
Danville 17, Mifflinburg 41
Lewisburg 16, Shamokin 45
Mifflinburg 16, Shamokin 20
Danville 17, Shamokin 44
1. Coyla Bartholomew (Dan), 19:54; 2. Victoria Bartholomew (Dan), 20:10; 3. Alanna Jacob (Lew), 20:39; 4. Hannah Bartholomew (Dan), 21:11; 5. Margaret Daly (Lew), 21:28; 6. Olivia Beattie (Lew) 21:38; 7. Alivia Shen (Dan), 21:45; 8. Grace Evans (Lew), 21:56; 9. Jayden Mather (Milt), 22:06; 10. Emma East (Milt), 22:19; 11. Aliyah Shiavani (Sham), 22:46; 12. Samantha Wakeman (Lew), 22:52; 13. Kamryn Kramer (Sham), 22:54; 14. Marissa Allen (Miff), 23:20; 16. Mercedez Farr (Milt), 23:26; 18. Abril Xu (Dan), 23:37; 19. Emma Hyder (Miff), 24:30; 21. Makenna Walter (Miff), 24:55; 26. Emily Rumberger (Sham), 25:51; 27. Elise Vegals (Milt), 26:19; 30. Kate Amato (Sham), 29:11; 31. Jacklynn Hopple (Milt), 30:05.