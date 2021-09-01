The Danville News
Danville moved to 4-0 so far this season under first-year coach Nikki Maxfield with a 4-1 win over Hughesville in girls tennis Tuesday.
That win came a day after the Ironmen swept Milton at home.
Against the Spartans, Sara Bhanushali and Cara Bohner won at second and third singles in straight sets.
Kyra Welliver and Mehak Kotru picked up a 6-2, 7-5 win at first doubles. The No. 2 doubles team of Ella Dewald and Amelia Benjamin were pushed in their win.
Dewald and Benjamin won the first set in a tight tiebreak, 8-6, and then won by a break in the second set to grab a 7-6 (6), 6-4 win.
Against the Black Panthers, Danville dropped just six games, four of which came in the opening set of No. 1 singles.
Mariana Arnabar, Bhanushali and Bohner all won singles matches for Danville. Bohner didn’t drop a game in her match.
Welliver and Kotru at No. 1 doubles, and Benjamin and Dewald at No. 2 doubles didn’t drop a game for Danville.