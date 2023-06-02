DANVILLE — The only thing that slowed the Danville girls on Friday night was a 30-minute lightning delay in the first half.
The Ironmen cruised to their fourth consecutive District 4 girls lacrosse title with a 21-3 win over Selinsgrove at Ironmen Stadium.
Six girls scored multiple goals as Danville claimed its ninth district title in the last 11 years.
The win sets up a date with District 3 runner-up Hershey in the first round of the state playoffs Tuesday at 4 p.m. in Danville.
Ironmen junior midfielder Lucy Pickle tallied her 100th career assist in the second half as part of an eight-point night. She netted five goals and three assists. Junior attack Addison Reidle also had five goals and two assists.
“We’ve been preparing for this game all season long, and we do have good chemistry. We’re all really close on and off the field, and when it comes down to it, we really mesh well,” Pickle said. “Hershey is a good, solid team all the way around, but I think that (a win Tuesday) is doable. If it is any year to get past the first round, I think it is this year. We’re a pretty solid team.”
In all, nine different players scored at least one goal for Danville on Friday.
“I think the girls have hit their stride going into the state playoffs,” Danville coach Carlene Klena said. “Even when we beat (Wyoming) Seminary, I don’t think that team was as well-prepared as this team is going into the first round of states.”
It took just four minutes after the game resumed following the delay for Danville to score its sixth goal of the half. The Ironmen raced to a 10-0 lead at halftime, with Reidle posting a first-half hat trick and two assists.
Selinsgrove scored all three of its goals in the second half. Quinn Smith stopped the Danville spree with 12:40 to play in the game, and Abbey Gearhart added a goal five minutes later. Ella McGlaughlin capped the Seals' scoring.
The Ironmen are looking forward to hosting the state opener in a doubleheader with their district champion boys squad.
“They (Hershey) have a very strong defense and we are going to have to put on a very cohesive effort offensively, but I also think we have a very strong defense,” Klena said. "We did scrimmage them earlier in the year, and if the girls can gel and put that good chemistry together that they have, it should be a good game and a win."
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A GIRLS LACROSSE
CHAMPIONSHIP
At Danville High School
DANVILLE 21, SELINSGROVE 3
First Half
D-Gracie Kitka, 22:49; D-Addison Reidle, 21:55; D-Kara Baylor (Reidle), 18:19; D-Alivia Hosterman, 17:55; D-Lucy Pickle, 17:10; D-Hosterman, 13:56; D-Reidle, 12:49; D-Addy Palm (Reidle), 10:31; D-Baylor, 9:30; D-Reidle, 5:04; D-Jera Strony, 2:54.
Second Half
D-Pickle, 23:38; D-Palm, 22:49; D-Pickle, 17:17; D-Pickle, n/a; D-Strony (Pickle), 14:00; S-Quinn Smith, 12:40; D-Pickle, 9:40; S-Abbey Gearhart, 7:50; D-Reidle, 7:10; D-Reidle, 5:28; D-Lizzy Metzer, 3:10; S-Ella McGlaughlin, 1:54; D-Paige Biddinger, 1:09.
Shots: Danville 31-6.