SUNBURY — Danville edged Lewisburg 46-48 for the girls cross-country team title on Saturday at the Shikellamy/PHAC Invitational.
“I was very pleased with how we ran,” Danville coach Jeff Brandt said. “Both teams have gone back and forth. Today was a great meet, and good competition for both teams.”
Danville was led by Coyla Bartholomew, who placed fifth in 19:53. The Ironmen topped Lewisburg by five points on Tuesday as part of a quad meet, and Bartholomew said she was still feeling the effort from that race Saturday.
“We had a really hard meet on Tuesday. So today was difficult; I’m still tight from that,” Bartholomew said. “We didn’t really taper for this. We just used it as a normal meet because districts is what really matters. I went out and gave it my all.”
On the boys side, Rory Lieberman was the runner-up to Lewisburg’s Jacob Hess, and led the Ironmen to a second-place finish as a team.
Victoria Bartholomew was right behind her sister in sixth place, and Hannah Bartholomew placed 11th.
“I’m really proud of my teammates,” Coyla Bartholomew said. “I think pretty much everyone got (personal records), which is exactly what we want at the end of the season.”
In such a tight team race, every place matters. Sophomore Alivia Shen was 14th for the Ironmen, and freshman Abril Xu finished in the final scoring place for Danville, crossing the finish line 27th overall, which was 20th in the team standings. The top five finishers for each team count for the team scoring.
“Alivia ran a good, strong race, but Abril ran her best race of the season,” Brandt said. “I was tickled pink for her. She’s a freshman and she missed middle-school cross-country last year because of COVID. She ran a really superb race.”
Lewisburg was led by freshman Alanna Jacob, who was fourth overall in 19:51. Maggie Daly placed ninth, Olivia Beattie was 12th, Grace Evans finished 16th, and Samantha Wakeman was 20th.
Hess won the race by 14 seconds over Lieberman, who finished 48 seconds ahead of the third-place runner, Lewisburg senior Connor Murray.
“Rory is an incredible runner,” Hess said. “I was definitely worried about losing to Rory. He’s a really strong runner and a good competitor.”
The Green Dragons put five runners in the top nine, and six in the top 15 to cruise to the team title. Lewisburg finished with 25 points, 50 better than the runner-up Ironmen. Danville beat Hughesville 22 points.
Lieberman finished in 16:13, and Murray completed the course in 17:02.
“The strategy was try to sit on Jacob and give it all I’ve got at the end,” Lieberman said. “He pulled away from me on the dike, and I couldn’t reel him back in.”
Lieberman, who also finished second to Hess at a dual meet last week, said he was hoping to overtake him at the District 4 meet.
“Rory has been working hard to see how close he can get to Jacob,” Brandt said. “He keeps improving, which is the main goal here.”
The boys race begin before the rain came Saturday, but it was warm at the start.
“It wasn’t ideal conditions; it was pretty humid out,” Lieberman said. “Besides that, it was a good race, good competition, and the team did really well overall.”
Evan Klinger was 12th for Danville, Dane Spahr finished 16th, Jonah Weaver placed 20th, and Owen Crane was 26th.
“All the boys beat guys they had lost to in the past,” Lieberman said. “We got second. It was great.”