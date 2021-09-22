Adam Campbell shot a 42 to lead the Ironmen to the victory a 175-195 win over Central Columbia in boys golf Tuesday.
Danville (5-1) clinched at least a share of the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II title.
Cole Duffy added 43, and Connor Kozick shot a 44 for Danville in the match at Frosty Valley.
The Ironmen also topped Bloomsburg 177-198 last Thursday at Frosty Valley.
Campbell, Duffy and Bloomsburg's Ben Sohosky tied for medalist honors with matching 43s.
Kozick added a 45 in the win.
TUESDAY
Danville 175, Central Columbia 195
at Frosty Valley, Danville
Danville: Adam Campbell, 42; Cole Duffy, 43; Connor Kozick 44; Cohen Baylor 46
Central Columbia: Bryce Derr 45; Kaleb Wagner 49; Joey Bierly 50; Brody Beaver 51.
THURSDAY
Danville 177, Bloomsburg 198
At Frosty Valley Country Club
Bloomsburg: Ben Sohosky 43, Dillon Kreisher 46, Zane Smith 51, Ryan Scherer 58.
Danville: Adam Campbell 43, Cole Duffy 43, Connor Kozick 45, (tie) Koen Baylor 46, Nolan Coombe 46.