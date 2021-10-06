The Danville News
Danville scored a pair of goals 10 seconds apart in the second half Wednesday to take control in a 3-0 win over Shikellamy in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I boys soccer.
That was the third straight win for the Ironmen (11-2), who won their first eight games, and then dropped two in a row.
PJ Cera scored on a penalty kick, and Nick Hand doubled the lead 10 seconds later against the Braves. Matt Bucaloiu added an insurance goal with an assist from Dameon White with 10 minutes to play.
White and Cera each scored a pair of goals in a 5-0 win over Central Mountain on Monday, and Hand had three assists. Daniel Hartzell added a goal and an assist against the Wildcats.
Danville, which is currently the top seed in the District 4 Class 3A playoffs, topped Juniata 2-0 in nonleague play Saturday.
Hand scored a pair of first-half goals, both with Cera assists in the road win over the Indians.
The Ironmen return to action Monday, when they host Selinsgrove, currently the No. 2 seed in the Class 3A playoffs.