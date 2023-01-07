SUNBURY — Signing autographs at the Shikellamy Card Show Saturday was a "surreal" experience for Braeden Fausnaught who joined the Philadelphia Phillies affiliate, FCL Phillies, last summer.
The event held at Sunbury High School drew more than 400 people and was the first time Fausnaught, a 2017 Danville High graduate, has formally signed autographs.
"It's pretty surreal," the 22-year-old said of the experience.
Among the people who stopped by his table and purchased a $1 pencil sketch of Fausnaught drawn by Sam Smith, the Sunbury resident who started the card show in 1991, were Ronan McCabe, 9, of Selinsgrove.
"He's been taking pitching lessons from Braeden for the past month," said Ronan's father, Jake McCabe, as his son chatted with Fausnaught and collected his signed sketch.
Others, like Andrew Foust, 12, of Sunbury, were excited to learn Fausnaught is a local resident who has signed with a major league baseball team.
"It's really cool," said Evan clutching his signed autograph as he headed out to check out some of the 40 vendors at the show held to raise money for the Shikellamy Marching Band.
Before retiring from his role as card show organizer this year, Smith always worked to book athletes to appear at the event as a way of showing local youth "if you work hard you can make it."
The first year the show was held in 1991, Mike Mussina, a Montoursville High School graduate who played for the the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees, attended.
In the years since, athletes who have made an appearance include Lewisburg High graduate Steve Kline, who played for the Cleveland Indians, Montreal Expos, St. Louis Cardinals, Baltimore Orioles and San Francisco Giants; Selinsgrove High graduate Ryan Keiser, who played football for Penn State; and 2015 Shikellamy High School graduate Nick Dunn, a fifth-round draft of the St. Louis Cardinals.
"It's good to see local people make it in major sports," said Stacey Lauffer, of Northumberland, as her 8-year-old son, Evan Gilroy, spoke with Fausnaught who encouraged youngsters to focus on their goals.
"Discipline and sacrifice" are what helped him attain his athletic goals, Fausnaught said.
"You signed with the right team," said Bob Devine, of Selinsgrove, who stopped by Fausnaught's table to chat and congratulate him.