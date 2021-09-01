Both Danville and Midd-West start Friday’s Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II contest knowing things can’t get weirder than last week.
Both teams endured long lightning delays — Danville coach Mike Brennan said he didn’t get home to Pottsville until 2 a.m. — and suffered through bouts of turnovers.
With no crowds in 2020, even having noise at the game was different.
However, both coaches — Brennan and Midd-West first-year coach Lance Adams — aren’t really concerned about their opponents, but more worried about their own squads.
“I’m honestly more focussed on us improving. No slight to Danville, they are a fantastic team,” Adams said. “But if we don’t improve ourselves ... we can’t turn the ball over, and expect to win games.”
Brennan said: “Our effort was there the whole game, just have to fix some things in the performance. We weren’t as consistent or as clean as we needed to be. The kids got off the field (at Mifflinburg), and knew we had seven days to get this fixed.”
Another adjustment for Danville is just learning how to play with each other. The Ironmen have plenty of talent, but are working some players into new positions, along with getting some of their younger players up to speed on the varsity level.
“We had some growing pains. It’s a different dynamic in the huddle,” Brennan said.
Part of that, of course, is junior Zach Gordon at quarterback, replacing K.J. Riley. Gordon was 14-of-18 passing, but threw three first-half interceptions against Mifflinburg. Brennan talked a lot in the preseason about Gordon’s ability to bounce back from mistakes, so the coach didn’t say anything to his new quarterback at halftime.
“I didn’t say anything to him at halftime other some things we had to do to move the ball in the second half,” Brennan said. “Obviously, the turnovers have to be fixed, but there were so many positives from Friday. He played that well the previous week (in the scrimmage against North Schuylkill) without those kinds turnovers.
“He’s a very steady kid. He’s never going to get too high or low.”
Though the game Friday night shouldn’t be as hectic, neither squad got through the week without distractions. Midd-West didn’t have school Wednesday, and neither team could practice — Danville was dismissed early — due to the heavy rains from remnants of Ida.
Both coaches also said they liked how their team handled all of the rain and distractions during Friday night. The Ironmen rolled in the second half.
“We really crisp and clean after halftime,” Brennan said. “I really like how we responded.”
Midd-West suffered through a bus delay, lighting delay and fell behind by 14 points just three minutes into its season. The Mustangs and Central Columbia played evenly the rest of the way.
“No one wanted to lose, but that was the bright spot of Friday night,” Adams said. “We had every right to roll over and play dead, but we came back, and still played. I was pleased, but at the end of the day, it’s still a loss.”