WEST GROVE — Upper Perkiomen pitcher Kyle Mazzie gave up a two-run single and little else in six innings of a 6-2 win over Danville in the American Legion Junior Division Eastern Regional on Monday at Avon Grove H.S.
Danville's Jack Maloyed knocked in a pair with a two-out single in the second inning that tied the score at 2.
Upper Perkiomen went ahead with a three-run fourth, and tacked on an insurance run in the seventh to advance to the regional final and earn a state tournament berth.
Danville was plagued by mistakes throughout Monday's game.
Upper Perkiomen's two-run second opened with a hit batsman and catcher's interference call ahead of Mazzie's RBI double. Danville then issued consecutive two-out walks for a 2-0 score.
A one-out walk to Garrett Hoffman and a Jobey Petro single set the table for Maloyed's tying hit in the home second.
In the fourth, Upper Perkiomen strung together a walk, an Evan Sands RBI double, another walk, and an Owen Williams hit with one out. An infield error made it 4-2, and a fifth run scored on a passed ball before the inning ended.
Upper Perkiomen's sixth run scored on a two-out error in the seventh inning.
Beyond the second-inning rally, Danville wasted leadoff doubles by Ryan Roney and Garrett Hoffman in the first and fourth, respectively, and stranded two in the home third.
Sands pitched around a leadoff single by Petro and a walk to Cole Duffy with the help of a 5-3 double play in the last of the seventh.
Wyatt Shultz matched Petro at 2-for-3 for Danville. Brecken Reamer allowed an unearned run on three hits and struck out two over two innings of relief in the loss.
The state tournament begins Saturday in Homer City.
PENNSYLVANIA AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
JUNIOR DIVISION
EASTERN REGIONAL
At Avon Grove High School, West Grove
Upper Perkiomen 6, Danville 2
Upper Perkiomen;020;300;1 — 6-7-0
Danville;020;000;0 — 2-7-4
Kyle Mazzie, Evan Sands (7) and Brody Weiss. Cole Duffy, Ryan Roney (3), Brecken Reamer (6) and Jack Maloyed.
WP: Mazzie. LP: Duffy.
Upper Perkiomen: Owen Williams 2-for-4, run; Weiss RBI; Jack Schramm 1-for-3, run; Brayden Adam run; Mazzie 2-for-4, double, RBI; Connor Gehman 1-for-3, run; Sands 1-for-1, double, run, RBI; Zach Adam run.
Danville: Roney 1-for-2, double; Wyatt Shultz 2-for-3; Garrett Hoffman 1-for-2, double, run; Jobey Petro 2-for-3; Duffy run; Maloyed 1-for-3, 2 RBIs.